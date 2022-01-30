ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Pakistan

PM has laid the foundation for real change: Buzdar

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Terming another defeat in the Senate as a lesson to the opposition, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the opposition will get the same surprises in future and they can only make tall claims and hollow slogans.

“The directionless and impractical opposition is facing internal disputes,” he said, adding: “The opposition had exhibited an undemocratic approach by protesting after getting defeat in the Senate. The reality of “united opposition” has been exposed in front of the nation.”

In a statement, the CM maintained that the opposition parties have no agenda but to spread anarchy and chaos. “The opposition has proved that their politics does not base on any principle or ideology. Those who are politicizing the corona issue should refrain from negative politics. Leaders from the opposition have no interest in the peoples’ problems,” he said.

The CM said the public is fully aware about the past performance of these parties which ruined the national economy. The rejected elements are confused to see the country moving towards the right direction. Politics of propaganda is their old tactic, said Usman Buzdar. The government led by PM Imran Khan has laid the foundation for real change as curbing corruption and looting is the top priority of PTI, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

