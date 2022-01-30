Over 0.6m euros recovered from Dubai-bound siblings

KARACHI: Pakistan customs Saturday claimed to have recovered over 0.6 million euros from siblings, travelling to Dubai.

The passengers namely Ubaid Siddiqui and Aqsa Siddiqui who were later identified as siblings, were traveling to Dubai via EK-605. The information was received that they were carrying huge foreign currency without any disclosure.

Reacting to the information, both passengers were intercepted and asked to declare foreign currency if they had I their possession beyond legitimate limit.

On their refusal, Pakistan customs has taken Airport Security Force (ASF) in board for physical examination that led the recovery of over 0.6 million euros (120 million Rupees approx) from their baggage.

Consequent upon the recovery, they have been arrested and FIR is being lodged under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is in Progress.

