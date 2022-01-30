LHC urged to place ban on PUBG

LAHORE: A citizen Tanvir Sarwar has approached the Lahore High Court seeking ban on an online game PUBG in Pakistan in wake of incidents of violence by young players of the game.

The court would proceed with the petition on January 31 (Monday).

The petitioner contended playing games online was a pass time and mood refresher but people got addicted to these online games. He pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018 declared gaming addiction as a mental health disorder. He said the WHO declared that addiction to video games increased depression and anxiety levels among the players.

He submitted that in Pakistan PUBG players had been committing murders due to adverse impact of the game as in a recent incident a young boy allegedly killed his mother and three siblings influenced by the game.

He said if an immediate ban was not imposed on the game it would ruin the young generation.

