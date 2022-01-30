ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
UK police deny delaying ‘partygate’ probe into PM

AFP 30 Jan, 2022

LONDON: London police on Friday denied delaying a long-awaited government report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that have put Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s future in jeopardy.

Weeks of so-called “partygate” revelations forced Johnson to order a senior civil servant to look into the claims, and the report was due to be published this week.

But the fact-finding investigation has yet to appear, prompting speculation the involvement of police this week could prevent full details emerging.

Johnson’s spokesman has said the government wanted to be sure the internal report did not “cut across” the police probe, so as not to prejudice any future legal proceedings.

“We are in no way seeking to block the report,” he told reporters.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday evening: “We have not delayed this report and the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team.”

Police said late Friday that detectives leading the investigation had received materials they requested from the Cabinet Office, the government department that supports the prime minister.

Commander Catherine Roper said officers would examine these “in detail” and “without fear or favour”.

Those suspected of breaching regulations will be asked in writing “to explain their actions, including whether they feel they had a reasonable excuse,” she said.

