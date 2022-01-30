ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
UAE-trained Giants Brigades says ready to ‘repel’ Huthi attacks

AFP 30 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: A UAE-trained militia said Saturday some of its fighters remained on the front lines in key Yemeni conflict zones as part of defensive measures after driving out the Huthi rebels.

The Giants Brigades said Friday it had begun repositioning its forces after pushing the insurgents back from oil-rich Shabwa province and stopping short of launching a northward offensive towards the strategically vital city of Marib.

The surprise announcement followed two drone and missile attacks by the Huthis on the United Arab Emirates, the first of which killed three oil workers.

Having lost ground to the Emirati-trained forces, the Huthis have warned of further attacks on the UAE unless such operations are halted.

The wealthy Gulf state pulled out of Yemen in 2019 but remains an influential player in a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed rebels. “The forces completed their mission in liberating the district of Shabwa and securing it and pushed the Huthis out of the district of Harib, south of Marib,” a Giants Brigades official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

