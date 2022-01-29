ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Battling Ashleigh Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

  • Becomes first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years after beating American Danielle Collins
AFP Updated 29 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years Saturday, halting the charge of fearless American Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The world number one was 5-1 down in the second set but came storming back to win on a tiebreak and sweep past the 27th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to be crowned Australian Open champion in front of an expectant Rod Laver Arena crowd.

It was a third Slam title for the 25-year-old after her breakthrough French Open success in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, joining Serena Williams as the only active players to win majors on all three surfaces.

She achieved the feat with Christine O'Neill, the last Australian man or woman to win in Melbourne, watching in the stadium.

O'Neill won the title in 1978 and told reporters before the match: "I'm probably her (Barty's) biggest fan. I'd be happy to hand it over to her because she's so deserving of it.

"She is an absolute thinker, she's a craftsperson, a bit like a chess player with how she constructs the points."

There were fears she might be overwhelmed by the weight of expectation, but the Australian has dealt with intense pressure before, none more so than at Wimbledon last year.

Winning at the All England Club was the one trophy she wanted more than any others, and she handled the occasion with aplomb.

Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam, Medvedev can be spoiler again

She applied the same tactical acumen with the resurgent Collins, who has enjoyed a new lease of life after surgery last year for endometriosis left her pain free, storming to her first two WTA titles.

Power-hitting

She countered the 28-year-old's power-hitting and big serves with her dizzying array of slices, pinpoint serving, speed and a seamless forehand, but she had a major fright.

Both players comfortably held their early service games, offering few chances as they got a feel for each other.

But Collins was employing her powerful groundstrokes and they were causing trouble.

She worked the first deuce with Barty serving at 2-2 and a wayward forehand handed her the opening break point of the night.

The Australian, though, held firm and served out with an ace.

She then stepped up a gear and put pressure on the Collins serve to earn her first break point with a net volley, and the American double faulted under pressure to go 4-2 behind.

With the crowd roaring her on, Barty raced home 6-3 in 32 minutes.

But Collins wasn't done and came storming back, breaking Barty for 2-0 in the second set -- a fate the Australian has suffered just once before this tournament.

Medvedev cops $12,000 fine for umpire rant at Australian Open

Collins fended off two break points to hold serve and while Barty made a statement by winning her next service game to love the American was pumped up and broke again for 5-1 as the top seed sent down two double faults.

Barty was in deep trouble but incredibly found a way back, breaking for 2-5 with some crisp winners then breaking again for 4-5 as Collins floundered serving for the set.

She forced a tiebreak and was always in charge to collect her fourth victory in five encounters with Collins and make history for Australia.

Grand Slam Australian Open Ashleigh Barty

Comments

1000 characters

Battling Ashleigh Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

NSA Moeed Yusuf holds 'productive meeting' with Afghanistan's FM

Pakistan logs 7,963 cases, second-highest since start of pandemic

Iran condemns 'destabilising' attack on Baghdad airport

Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push

Honda Atlas dismisses ‘fake news’ over 2022 Civic model

Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam, Medvedev can be spoiler again

Budget 2022-23: FBR seeks proposals

Oil spill 'nail in the coffin' for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

At least one killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s DHA

Read more stories