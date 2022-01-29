Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card: Services will be provided at Indus Hospital: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting here on Friday reviewed progress of ongoing development projects and directed to ensure transparency in the projects. Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said,

“Through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat card, services will be provided at Indus Hospital. Our project with Indus Hospital will be reviewed every three months. Last year, all nursing schools were upgraded to nursing colleges. We will increase male quota in nursing colleges from 10 to 50 percent. Currently a stipend of Rs31000 is being given to each student at Nursing Colleges.”

She said, “Courses on anesthesia technologists, lab technologists and Operation Theatre Technologists must be ensured in all colleges. These professional degrees are essential for improved services in hospitals. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, top quality services are being provided to people through Sehat Cards. More and more private hospitals are being empanelled. For the first time in history, such a large wide range of projects have been introduced in health. We are completing record number of projects in the health sector.”

Moreover, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that ‘Universal Health Insurance Programme’ is successfully benefiting the masses in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions as more than 100,000 people have benefited from free medical treatment facilities through 287 selected hospitals in these divisions. An ideal plan to meet health needs, the New Pakistan National Health Card is the right of the people which the PTI is giving back to them and concluded that the government is fulfilling its promise of providing health facilities to every citizen.

