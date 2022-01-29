PARTLY FACETIOUS Where’s PM’s khiraaj-e-tehseen?

“Correct me if I am wrong but I didn’t hear The Khan extend khiraaj-e-tehseen (deep appreciation) to Farogh Naseem, after he unveiled the amendments in the criminal justice system and…”

“Hmmm, that’s serious, I mean considering that in all his speeches, at least two a day, he extends khiraaj-e-tehseen to one or more of the people he has appointed, even those he then dismisses...but anyway I didn’t realize Farogh Naseem was back on the job. I mean what with resigning a couple of times to defend cases — one associated with Musharraf and Covid-19 and…”

“I thought The Khan refrained from extending his usual khiraaj-e-tehseen for two reasons. One, Naseem’s speech was a tad too long focused on patting himself on the back and two, I didn’t hear any mention of Medina ki riyasat and…”

“Don’t be facetious — maybe he did, I mean it’s not as if we heard the entire speech…”

“I heard The Khan say that the amendments in the criminal justice will ensure the rule of law for the common man.”

“Reminds me of one line in Coleridge’s famous poem The Ancient Mariner: water, water everywhere and ne’er a drop to drink.”

“What does water and the criminal justice system have in common?”

“The Khan said the amendments would ensure the rule of law for the common man and there wasn’t one common man in sight during the ceremony.”

“Ha ha, that’s right and The Khan also urged the judiciary and lawyers to ensure the implementation of the amended laws…”

“The rule of law is the domain of the government which sets up the system that cannot be manipulated by the chief executive or the chief justice or the president of the bar council or…”

“Right, like Boris Johnson, who won a landslide victory in elections a mere two years ago, is struggling to keep his job because he was partying when the rest of the country was under strict lockdown imposed by his government.”

“And the police is investigating the matter now.”

“Well our police is demoralized, their colleagues were killed during the TLP standoff on the instructions of The Buzz, for whom The Khan has nothing but praise and khiraaj-e-tehseens galore...”

“Right, but I don’t know if The Buzz allocated the families of the deceased policemen funds from the taxpayers’ money, I mean he does that right?”

“He would have if he received instructions…”

“Verbal or through a notification?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

