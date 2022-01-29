ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
‘Govt aware of threats posed by misuse of cyber space’

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Friday, said that Pakistan is fully aware of the threats posed by the misuse of the cyber space and the government remained committed to modernising its systems, enhance their efficiency, and improve digital connectivity.

The foreign secretary stated this while speaking at the official launch of the Customized Practical Guide on Requesting Evidence Across Border in an event jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC).

The Practical Guide has been developed under the Pakistan Action to Counter-Terrorism (PACT) project with the support of key partners including the European Union (EU). Pakistan is the first country in Asia, which has partnered with the UNODC to customise its global Practical Guide in line with its domestic legal framework and procedures.

The Guide will assist law enforcement agencies in Pakistan to access critical electronic evidence from foreign jurisdictions and investigate and prosecute terrorism offences. The Practical Guide was developed after a series of consultations among relevant stakeholders at the federal and provincial levels.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the foreign secretary said that the government of Pakistan was fully aware of the threats posed by misuse of the cyber space. In line with the new cyber security policy, he added that the government remained committed to modernising its systems, enhance their efficiency, and improve digital connectivity.

The foreign secretary also highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards digitalisation of its work. He said that in accordance with the vision of the leadership, the Foreign Office had introduced new online platforms, portals, mobile applications and connectivity protocols to not only streamline the day-to-day tasks of the ministry but also improve service delivery to the Pakistani diaspora.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

