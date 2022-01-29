ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Copper heads for biggest weekly fall since Oct

Reuters 29 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices headed towards their biggest weekly decline since October on Friday as the prospect of central bank tightening reduced investor appetite for risky assets, hammering equities and boosting the dollar.

European and US stocks fell again and Chinese equities slumped to 16-month closing lows while the dollar was at its strongest against a basket of major rivals since June 2020, making metals costlier for non-US buyers.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.7% at $9,620 a tonne in official trading and down about 3.5% this week. Prices hit a record high of $10,747.50 in May but stalled as worries emerged over the strength of economic growth, particularly in top consumer China.

Price weakness could last through China’s New Year public holiday next week, typically a time of low demand, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

He added, however, that the longer-term outlook remains positive, with a global transition from fossil fuels to copper-intensive electrification likely to boost demand.

CHINA: Plans to support China’s slowing economy with infrastructure spending will face hurdles, policy insiders and economists said.

INFLATION: High inflation will haunt the global economy this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who have trimmed their global growth outlook.

SUPPLY: UBS analysts said they still expect industrial metals prices to rise by 10-15% this year. “We expect almost all metal markets to be undersupplied,” they said.

SPREADS: Premiums for cash copper and nickel over the three three-month contracts climbed, suggesting tight supply.

ALUMINUM: LME aluminium was down 0.4% at $3,085 a tonne but up about 2% for the week, its fourth consecutive weekly gain and close to October’s 13-year high of $3,229.

High power prices have forced some smelters to cut production and traders are concerned that a Russia-Ukraine conflict could interrupt exports from Russia, a major producer of aluminium, nickel and palladium.

