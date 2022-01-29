‘Govt should limit America Movil’s market concentration’

MEXICO CITY: AT&T’s top executive in Mexico has urged the government to place limits on its telecom rival America Movil and keep it out of new markets to ensure fair competition, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported on Friday.

The warning by Monica Aspe, chief executive of AT&T Mexico , comes days after Mexican regulators withheld a pay TV permit from America Movil amid complaints from rivals the move would further enhance its dominance.

Aspe said Mexican regulators needed to maintain an even playing field to keep companies such as AT&T in the country.