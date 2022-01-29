KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.892 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,169.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 7.896 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 6.173 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.129 billion), DJ (PKR 1.980 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.608 billion), SP 500 (PKR 874.772 million), Silver (PKR 655.240 million), Platinum (PKR 555.721 million), Copper (PKR 529.653 million), Japan Equity (PKR 252.042 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 236.181 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.151 million were traded.

