Asia distillates

NEW DELHI: Asia’s cash premiums for jet fuel gained for a fourth day runing on Friday despite a rise in European inventories.

Jet fuel cash premiums rose to 93 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 87 cents in the previous session.

Stocks of jet fuel at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose to 840,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday, up from 828,000 the previous week, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.