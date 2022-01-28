Property, Telecom shares lead UAE higher, both indexes post weekly gain

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates extended gains from previous sessions on Friday, with Dubai's index bolstered by rise in property stocks and telecom gains boosted Abu Dhabi.

"UAE's stock markets were inching up. Dubai was recovering from this month's corrections as investors return while Abu Dhabi is supported by the resilient oil prices and receding risks," said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist - MENA at Exness.

Dubai's main share index rose 1%, bolstered by its property stocks, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties jumped 2.1% and Telecoms Operator Emirates Integrated Telecommunications advanced 1.2%.

Emaar Properties listed unit Emaar Development was also up 2.4%.

Dubai index also posted a weekly gain of 0.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by a 1.3% hike in Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat).

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Qatar rises

Post Market close, Etisalat Group said it acquired 100% shareholding of online groceries marketplace elGrocer in an acquisition value not exceeding 38 million dirhams ($10.35 million).

Abu Dhabi index closed 0.7% higher on a weekly basis.

The UAE moved to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of 2022, to better align with the global market.

ABU DHABI rose 0.4% to 8,766 points

DUBAI up 1% to 3,220 points