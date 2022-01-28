ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar hits two-week low on strong dollar and weak equities

  • March arabica coffee was up 0.1% at $2.3220 per lb
  • March London cocoa rose 0.4% to 1,686 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar fell 0.7% to 18.28 cents per lb
Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to a two-week low on Friday, pressured by a strong dollar and weakness in equity markets, while London cocoa hit a three-week low before finding some support.

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 0.7% to 18.28 cents per lb by 1253 GMT after setting a two-week low of 18.27 cents.

Dealers said rising tensions between Western powers and Russia continued to keep the market on the defensive as investors reduce exposure to riskier assets such as commodities.

An improving outlook for production in India has also contributed to recent market weakness.

March white sugar fell 0.9% to $495 a tonne.

Raw sugar slips as geopolitical tensions deter investors

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 0.4% to 1,686 pounds a tonne after dipping to a low of 1,677 pounds, the weakest level since Jan. 7.

Dealers said the outlook for demand has become more bearish recently owing to a gloomier global economic outlook.

Supplies also remain plentiful.

Total reported cocoa stocks rose sharply during the 2020/21 season (October/September), partly driven by the availability of data from South-East Asia, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) estimated after a meeting on Thursday.

March New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,461 a tonne.

Coffee

March arabica coffee was up 0.1% at $2.3220 per lb but on track for a weekly loss of 2.4%.

Dealers said the market's focus remains on the outlook for this year's crop in Brazil and the exent to which last year's frosts and drought could curb production.

March robusta coffee fell 0.8% to $2,174 a tonne.

Raw sugar Coffee export sugar demand sugar export cocoa export

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar hits two-week low on strong dollar and weak equities

Ahead of IMF's 6th review, Senate approves SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Experts react as Senate gives nod to SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Landmine blast in Balochistan's Sui area kills 4, injures 10

Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

Thailand to relax tax rules for digital assets

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Read more stories