ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower for second week; IT stocks rebound

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed mostly unchanged on Friday, as gains in information technology and energy stocks were offset by weakness in banking and auto stocks, but benchmark indexes ended lower for a second consecutive week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.05% lower at 17,101, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1% to 57,200. For the week, the indexes fell nearly 3%.

The Nifty 50 index has fallen about 8% since hitting a record high in mid-October amid a surge in Omicron COVID-19 variant cases and fears over a rise in global interest rates.

"The continuous foreign institutional investor outflows is something that is keeping participants on the edge and weighing on the (market) sentiment," said Ajit Mishra, Vice President- Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Indian shares suffer worst week since late Nov, Reliance results in focus

"The earnings are very balanced in domestic market, with most of the companies performing well. But, with the US Federal Reserve seeing rate hikes in March, the FII selling is intensifying in domestic market," he said.

The Nifty IT index rose 1.2% after dropping over 14% in eight consecutive sessions of losses.

Shares of Bharti Airtel climbed as much as 6.6% to scale a two-month high after saying Alphabet Inc's Google would invest up to $1 billion in the telecom operator.

NTPC Ltd was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.8%, while Maruti Suzuki was the top drag, falling 3.1%.

Shares of Coforge Ltd, LIC HFL and Route Mobile surged 7.1%, 11% and 8% respectively, after reporting strong December-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Mahindra Logistics fell 11% after posting lower quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, Europe's main bourses fell again on Friday as worries about a sudden stop to central bank stimulus and rising tensions between Western powers and Moscow continued to drive world stocks to one of their worst ever starts to a year.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower for second week; IT stocks rebound

Experts react as Senate gives nod to SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Will approach SC over Ravi Riverfront project verdict: PM Imran

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

Thailand to relax tax rules for digital assets

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

A win away from history: Nadal beats Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Read more stories