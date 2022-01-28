ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 9.4 (0.2%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,120 Increased By 37.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China Unicom says no 'justifiable grounds' for US ban

AFP 28 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China Unicom said Friday there were no "justifiable grounds" for a US order that banned the company from operating in the country on national security concerns.

The decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday was the latest broadside in a standoff that has seen Beijing and Washington clash over trade, technology, human rights and other issues.

The United States has previously cited national security fears to restrict the operations of China's big three state-owned mobile carriers as well as tech giant Huawei, which claims to be a private company.

State-owned China Telecom and China Mobile are already barred from doing business in the United States, while Huawei is labouring under sanctions that have crippled its smartphone business.

China Unicom said in a statement to AFP that the FCC's decision was "without any justifiable grounds and without affording required due process".

China shares drop

Its US subsidiary "has a good record of complying with relevant US laws and regulations and providing telecommunication services and solutions as a reliable partner of its customers in the past two decades", the company added.

The firm said it would "act proactively to protect the rights and interests of the company and its customers".

On Thursday, the FCC said it had revoked authorisation for China Unicom Americas to operate in the country and ordered it to end domestic interstate and international telecoms services within 60 days.

The regulator said the company was "subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government" and posed "significant national security and law enforcement risks" by potentially exposing US communications networks to "espionage and other harmful activities".

All three Chinese state-owned carriers were delisted from US stock exchanges last year by former president Donald Trump.

China Mobile and China Telecom subsequently listed in Shanghai, where a Unicom subsidiary has traded since 2002.

Shares in Unicom's Hong Kong-listed parent firm remained flat through Friday morning trade.

US Federal Communications Commission China Telecom China Mobile China Unicom

Comments

1000 characters

China Unicom says no 'justifiable grounds' for US ban

Rising global commodity prices cause quite a stir

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

FBR assures retailers: Issue of input tax adjustment to be resolved soon

Schools: NCOC extends curbs till mid-Feb

Read more stories