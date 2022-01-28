ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,630 Increased By 12.8 (0.28%)
BR30 17,811 Increased By 85.4 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,139 Increased By 56.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,815 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
US oil may retest resistance at $88.62

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $88.62 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $89.45-$90.43 range.

The uptrend is riding on a wave 5, which may travel to $93, assuming that it is as long as the wave 1.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $88.62 seems to have ended around $86.38. A further drop is unlikely.

A break below $86.38, however, could cause a fall into a wide range of $83.69-$85.29.

On the daily chart, a fierce wave iii is unfolding towards $91.50-$93.82 range, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Oil at seven-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

The projection analysis on the uptrend from $61.96 also reveals a support at $86.30, close to $86.38 (hourly chart).

It is critical that oil remains above $86.30 to keep its uptrend steady.

A break below this level may be followed by a deep drop into $81.65-$84.52 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

