Rising global commodity prices cause quite a stir

  • Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presides over a meeting of macroeconomic advisory group
Press Release Updated 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, presided over a meeting of macroeconomic advisory group on Thursday.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Dr Reza Baqir, former governor and adviser to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Dean NUST Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Professor of Economics Dr Rashid Amjad, Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, and Country Director IGC Dr Ijaz Nabi attended the virtual conference.

The meeting discussed the core macro-economic indicators of Pakistan’s economy. The Macroeconomic Advisory Group members commended the efforts undertaken by the current government for economic stability on both fiscal as well as monetary fronts.

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

All members shared their satisfaction over the progress of economy. Members were of the view that economy is heading in the right direction. As sustainable macro-economic stabilisation is imperative; therefore, the measures taken in response to rising global commodity prices were also discussed.

Various effective measures for providing relief to people, especially urban middle class, were discussed during the meeting. Pragmatic solutions were also analysed for dealing with these issues along with maintaining the growth momentum in the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

