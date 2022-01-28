ANL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
GGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.92%)
GTECH 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.09%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.51%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
TPL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.04%)
TPLP 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.4%)
TREET 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.05%)
TRG 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.08%)
UNITY 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.22%)
WAVES 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
WTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
YOUW 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.63%)
BR100 4,622 Increased By 4.4 (0.1%)
BR30 17,772 Increased By 46.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,107 Increased By 24 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has asked all the federal ministries/ departments and provisional governments to send revised estimates for fiscal year 2021-22 and budget estimates for fiscal year 2022-23 in respect of disbursement of foreign-aided projects, official sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to 66 Ministries/ Divisions/Departments and Provincial Ministries, Dr. Naeem Akram Assistant Chief (Policy) EAD has communicated that in order to furnish revised estimates for fiscal year 2021-22 and Budget Estimates for fiscal year 2022-23 in respect of disbursement of foreign project aid to the Finance Division (Budget Wing) for inclusion in the Federal Budget 2022-23, the necessary data of estimates of foreign-aided projects and programs is required to be drawn-up.

According to the letter, EAD has asked that estimates of foreign loans, grants and supplier’s credits both (a) already committed/ signed and (b) under negotiation and likely to be committed/ signed during 2021-22 and 2022-23 against which disbursements are expected to take place during these years are required to be prepared on disbursement basis, i.e., estimated delivery/ receipt of equipment, machinery, etc. (not on contract basis or on order placed with the suppliers of machinery/equipment).

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

“It is to ensure that all foreign-aided projects and programs are properly reflected in the budget returns keeping in view the priorities and the disbursement schedules as agreed with donors and embodied in PC-I. This would enable smooth and speedy utilization of foreign aid already committed or likely to be committed during the period. Name of the donor and loan/ grant/ agreement number must be indicated with each project,” Dr. Naeem said, cautioning that projects without identification of donors would not be accepted/ entertained.

The estimates are to be furnished both in the currency of the donor country/ agency and in equivalent Pak Rupees with a foot note indicating the conversion rates.

All the Federal Ministries/ Divisions, Federal Autonomous Bodies, Provincial Government Departments and all other aid utilizing agencies should furnish a consolidated statement of the estimates on the prescribed proforma.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Economic Affairs Division (EAD) FY23 budget Foreign aided projects Dr. Naeem Akram

