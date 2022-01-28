Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Turkmenistan delegation headed by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vepa Hajiyev is to visit Pakistan from January 31 to February 2, 2022 to discuss Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan–India Gas Pipeline (TAPI) and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission (TAP) projects, sources in Ministry of Energy told Business Recorder.

The seven-member delegation, also comprised of Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board and CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, M. Artykov, Head of the Department of International Power Projects in the direction of Turkmenistan –Afghanistan-Pakistan, Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, N. Atayef, Chairman of the concern Turkmenenergogurlushyk, M. Tachmammedov, specialist of the Department of International Power Projects in the direction of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan-Pakistan, Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and representatives of the project company- “Calik Holding A.S” .

Turkmenistan ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov will also be part of the delegation, which would hold meetings with the Pakistani authorities.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar and Secretary Power Division, Syed Asif Hyder Shah and Secretary Petroleum, Ali Raza Bhutta on January 31 and February 1, 2022 to discuss progress on both projects and issues which are yet to be sorted out by the stakeholders.

