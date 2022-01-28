ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
PTI finalises Hammad’s name as candidate for Lahore mayorship

Itrat Bashir 28 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has finalised the name of Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar as its candidate for the slot of Lahore Mayor.

“The party has short-listed his name that will be announced in due course of time; the party high-ups find him the fittest candidate to contest the Lahore Mayor elections. Azhar has shown willingness to give up his ministry and take part in the local bodies’ elections,” sources privy to the party matters told Business Recorder on Thursday.

Azhar is PTI’s Member National Assembly from NA-126 (Lahore) and he is currently serving as Federal Energy Minister. For the upcoming local government elections in the provincial capital, the PTI was considering three names for the slot of Mayor of Lahore: Hammad Azhar, Provincial Minister Mahmood ur Rasheed and Senator Waleed Iqbal.

“Before assuming the charge of the current ministry, he had served as the federal economic affairs minister and federal industries and production minister; thus, he has gained experience in running an institution. These very attributes keep him in the race for the slot of Mayor Lahore,” they added.

Sources said that Azhar has strong political roots in Lahore; he is the son of veteran politician and former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammad Azhar and belongs to a powerful political family of Lahore.

“Azhar has proven himself as a young energetic minister while heading important federal ministries. He is seen as a clean person full of energy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

