Jan 28, 2022
Pakistan

Shujaat asks govt to focus on public issues

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised the government to focus on issues of public instead of Nawaz Sharif’s return.

In a statement, Shujaat said that PML-N supremo will never return no matter whatsoever is done by the government. “Pakistan will be on mercy of God if government remains obsessed with repatriation of Nawaz Sharif; it is ridiculous for those who are candidates for the PM’s job to talk about Nawaz Sharif’s return,” he added. He further said that more money was spent on Nawaz Sharif’s cases than is alleged against him. No one can give guarantee of life or death as it is only in the hands of Allah Almighty, he added.

Shujaat further said nowadays politicians are pulling each other’s legs and they will soon see for themselves the outcome of such actions. Talking about inflation, he said that everyone talks about inflation but no one presents recommendation on how to tackle the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

