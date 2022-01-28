Sindh CM urges MQM-P to hold talks

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday telephoned Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque and expressed grief over the incidents outside the CM House a day before.

“Such incidents should not happen,” the chief minister said, adding that political differences should be sorted out through talks and in a political manner.

The two leaders condemned ‘ethnic-based remarks’. Aminul Haque also raised the issue of MQM-P activist’s killing in Tando Allahyar outside a court. The chief minister, separately, telephoned MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain who had sustained injuries during Wednesday’s protest outside CM House after being baton-charged by police.

The chief minister inquired after his health and prayed for his early recovery. “Such incidents should not have occurred and I had already directed the police to immediately release you, Wednesday,” the chief minister said.