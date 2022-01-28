ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Pakistan

Sindh CM urges MQM-P to hold talks

INP 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday telephoned Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque and expressed grief over the incidents outside the CM House a day before.

“Such incidents should not happen,” the chief minister said, adding that political differences should be sorted out through talks and in a political manner.

The two leaders condemned ‘ethnic-based remarks’. Aminul Haque also raised the issue of MQM-P activist’s killing in Tando Allahyar outside a court. The chief minister, separately, telephoned MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain who had sustained injuries during Wednesday’s protest outside CM House after being baton-charged by police.

The chief minister inquired after his health and prayed for his early recovery. “Such incidents should not have occurred and I had already directed the police to immediately release you, Wednesday,” the chief minister said.

Aminul Haque MQMP Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Minister for Information Technology

Comments

Comments are closed.

