Pakistan

Faysal Islami’s ‘Shaheen flies even higher’

Press Release 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Brand Ambassador of Faysal Bank Limited has been awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021. This is a proud moment for the entire nation and Faysal Bank Limited.

The 21-year-old bowler is the youngest ever cricketer to receive the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, and the only Pakistani to receive this honor.

“Swing, seam, sheer pace and sizzling yorkers – Shaheen Shah Afridi gave an exhibition of it all in the year 2021,” the ICC said in a statement, as it announced the 21-year-old as the winner of the award.

Jaudat Hussain, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank, said, “Faysal Islami & Shaheen Shah Afridi share common values of Excellence, Commitment to move forward and above all Belief in His Rehmat. Faysal Bank is proud of his achievement as much as we are proud of our own world’s largest conversion of a conventional bank to a full-fledged Islamic Bank”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

