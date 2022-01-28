ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Pakistan

Soneri Bank partners with Quetta Gladiators for PSL-7

Press Release 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Soneri Bank becomes the official banking partner of Quetta Gladiators in Season 7 of the Pakistan Super League. The bank has been supporting the QG team since Season 1 of PSL and is excited to be associated with the team once again.

The signing ceremony was held on 19th January 2022 in Karachi and was attended by senior members from both sides. Aleem Qureshi, Head CRBG from Soneri Bank stated “Soneri Bank is pleased to sponsor Quetta Gladiators once again and we wish them the best in Season 7 of PSL.”

Hasan Omar, the director of Quetta Gladiators franchise added “Cricket is a national sensation in Pakistan and PSL is our national pride. Soneri Bank has always supported our team and we hope to win the tournament this time around.”

In the press conference both brand representatives were sighted congratulating each other on the partnership and wishing for a successful season amidst the concerns regarding the Omicron outbreak. PSL 7 is scheduled to begin from the 27th of January and participating teams will be seen in action at Karachi and Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Quetta Gladiators Soneri Bank PSL 7 Hasan Omar Aleem Qureshi

