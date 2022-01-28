NED, Anjuman-e-Taraqqi Urdu ink MoU

KARACHI: NED University of Engineering and Technology and Anjuman-e-Taraqqi Urdu Pakistan Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which work will be done on optical character recognition (OCR) under the Department of Electrical Engineering and NCL, NED University.

Through this technique, image file can be converted into Urdu text. Addressing the reception, Vice Chancellor NED University Prof Dr Soroush Hashmat Lodhi emphasised the importance of Optical Character Recognition and said that Urdu language and literature would be harmonised with modern requirements.

Moin Siddiqui, Special Secretary, Higher Education Commission, Sindh, said that the integration of the national language with technology would make it easier for our students to acquire knowledge.

President of Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu Wajid Jawad said that languages which do not adapt themselves to new inventions and innovations, their survival is endangered. Therefore Urdu also needs to be digitised.

