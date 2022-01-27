ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
US oil may retest resistance at $87.86

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $87.86 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $89.45.

The rise on Wednesday confirmed an extension of the uptrend, which is riding on a wave 5.

Based on the length of the wave 1, the wave 5 may travel to $93, close to the 261.8% projection level of $94.60.

This wave became weak around $87.86, but it is unlikely to complete around this level and become a failed fifth wave.

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Oil is expected to stabilize around $86.38 and resume its uptrend.

A break below $86.38 may cause a fall into a range of $83.69-$85.29. On the daily chart, a powerful wave iii is unfolding towards $91.50-$93.82 range, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Oil climbed above a resistance at $86.30 again. It has a better chance of rising to $89.17 first.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

