ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 17,525 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.54%)
KSE100 45,068 Increased By 113.3 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,787 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Reuters Updated 27 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Oil touched $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years on Wednesday, supported by tight supply and rising political tensions between Russia and Ukraine that added to concerns about further disruption in an already-tight market.

Brent crude rose $2.15, or 2.4%, to $90.35 by 12:55 p.m. EST (1755 GMT), the first time the global benchmark has broken $90 since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.25, or 2.6%, to $87.86.

Russia has amassed thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border, fanning fears of an invasion. Energy market prices are higher on worries that Russia’s gas supply to Europe could be interrupted; the nation is also one of the world’s largest oil exporters.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the United States will make sure global energy supplies are not interrupted if Russia takes action.

“World inventories have continued to decline as producers have struggled to restore production to pre-pandemic levels,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “Mix that in with geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia over Ukraine and prices have continued their march upward.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. Separately, Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a missile attack on a United Arab Emirates base on Monday.

Oil broadly stable as tight supply counters falling US markets

Geopolitical tensions have only added to worries about the various factors contributing to an already tight market. OPEC+ is having trouble meeting monthly production targets as it restores supply to markets after drastic cuts in 2020, and the United States is more than a million barrels short of its record level of daily output. At the same time, demand remains strong, suggesting that inventories may continue to decline.

“Historically, markets led higher by tightening product and crude inventories are difficult to solve absent a demand destruction event or an injection of supply. Neither appear on the horizon, currently,” wrote Michael Tran, commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a note.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, meets on Feb. 2 to consider another output increase.

Inventories in the United States rose in the most recent week, with crude stocks up by 2.4 million barrels, against expectations for a modest decline in stocks. Gasoline inventories rose to their highest levels in almost a year - a needed salve for the market.

U.S. refined product supplied - a measure of demand - surged again, putting the four-week moving average at 21.2 million barrels per day, ahead of pre-pandemic trends. The increases have been led by consumption of distillates like diesel, as gasoline use has been weaker in recent weeks.

Investors across the markets are awaiting the coming policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. EST.

The Fed is expected to signal plans to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation.

OPEC+ oil price Tony Blinken Andrew Lipow Russia’s gas supply

Comments

1000 characters

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

Govt to consider giving secretaries ‘market salaries’

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Jazz says has invested over $10bn since inception

Read more stories