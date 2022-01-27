ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Pakistan

Shehbaz steps up criticism of PM over Transparency International’s report

Recorder Report 27 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that record breaking corruption took place under the nose of ‘the selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PM Imran’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ was marked by corruption, and nothing else,” he said, adding, “Transparency International’s report on corruption is not small thing, we will have to dig deeper into it since it signals the complete breakdown of the system in the country.”

Regarding the Prime Minister’s statement in which he had said that he would prove to be more fatal for the opposition if he was removed from the office, Shehbaz said he had already proved deadliest for the country, not merely dangerous.

“How more lethal he could prove himself to be as the country has surpassed 16 other countries in terms of corruption as illustrated by the TI’s report,” he said. “The country’s economy was in deep mess as inflation and joblessness was sky high.”

In a statement, Shehbaz was of the view that PM Imran was more concerned about saving his image rather than the betterment of the country. He claimed that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only solution to all the ills afflicting the country.

“Overall, Pakistan has fallen by 23 points on TI’s corruption index, which will negatively impact prospects for investment as well as business climate in the country,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan corruption Naya Pakistan PMLN

