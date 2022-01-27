Shehbaz steps up criticism of PM over Transparency International’s report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that record breaking corruption took place under the nose of ‘the selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PM Imran’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ was marked by corruption, and nothing else,” he said, adding, “Transparency International’s report on corruption is not small thing, we will have to dig deeper into it since it signals the complete breakdown of the system in the country.”

Regarding the Prime Minister’s statement in which he had said that he would prove to be more fatal for the opposition if he was removed from the office, Shehbaz said he had already proved deadliest for the country, not merely dangerous.

“How more lethal he could prove himself to be as the country has surpassed 16 other countries in terms of corruption as illustrated by the TI’s report,” he said. “The country’s economy was in deep mess as inflation and joblessness was sky high.”

In a statement, Shehbaz was of the view that PM Imran was more concerned about saving his image rather than the betterment of the country. He claimed that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only solution to all the ills afflicting the country.

“Overall, Pakistan has fallen by 23 points on TI’s corruption index, which will negatively impact prospects for investment as well as business climate in the country,” he concluded.

