ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB recovered Rs821.57bn by Oct 21, PAC told

Recorder Report 27 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the appropriation accounts for the year 2018-19 (grant no 81, National Accountability Bureau), and it was given a briefing on the NAB’s total recovery.

Chairman NAB former Justice Javed Iqbal did not attend the meeting and Director General (HQ) NAB appeared before the PAC to respond to the queries of member committee.

Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the meeting.

The Chairman Committee apprised the committee that coronavirus was spreading widely and the chairman NAB had also contracted coronavirus.

He further said that the chairman NAB had asked to adjourn the meeting for 15 days. DG NAB Hasnain Ahmed said that the chairman NAB was ready to attend the meeting but his test for coronavirus was positive.

The Committee was informed that NAB has recovered an estimated Rs821.573 billion by October 2021.

Around Rs500.6 billion was recovered indirectly and Rs76.9 billion directly. Around Rs26 billion was recovered voluntarily, while more than Rs50 billion was recovered under plea bargain.

The recovery was made in the form of cash, land and other properties.

Members committee showed their dissatisfaction over the detail given to them and ask for more comprehensive details of recovery.

The DG NAB suggested that the Bureau was ready to provide more details in respond to questions of members in the next meeting.

Earlier, the PAC was informed that the NAB made Rs54.6 billion cash recoveries from various regions.The NAB Lahore recovered Rs19 billion, NAB Karachi Rs9 billion, NAB KP Rs3 billion, NAB Balochistan Rs2 billion, NAB Rawalpindi Rs12 billion, and NAB Multan Rs0.479 billion, NAB Sukkur Rs2 billion, and NAB HQ Rs3 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Coronavirus NAB Javed Iqbal PAC Hasnain Ahmed

Comments

Comments are closed.

NAB recovered Rs821.57bn by Oct 21, PAC told

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories