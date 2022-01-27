All set for HBL PSL-7 today

LAHORE: The stage is set for the seventh edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will get underway at the National Stadium in Karachi with defending champions Multan Sultans facing off 2020 champions Karachi Kings following a curtain-raiser opening ceremony on Thursday (today).

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directive, the seating capacity has been reduced to 25 percent for all matches in Karachi, while a decision on the number of spectators in Lahore to be taken in due course. The cricket fans are enthusiast to see their heroes in action.

Babar Azam, who made the record for most T20I wins as captain in a calendar year with 20 in 2021, will lead Karachi Kings. Mohammad Rizwan, first-ever batter to score more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, will lead Multan Sultans.

The HBL PSL has established itself as one of the top T20 leagues around the world and it has featured most sought-after cricketers from around the world. The competitiveness of this league and the quality of action has served up and coming Pakistan cricketers’ opportunities to learn, and enhance their skills and learn nitty-gritty of the game. National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till 7th February, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from 10-27 February.

