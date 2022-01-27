Official estimates KWSB service improvement project cost at $1.6bn

KARACHI: Engineer Salahuddin Ahmed, Project Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Wednesday said that the Water Board’s service improvement project has been estimated at $1.6 billion, out of which 40 percent cost will be borne by the World Bank, 40 percent by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and remaining 20 percent will be paid by Sindh government.

The project is estimated to be completed in 12 years.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Engineer Salahuddin said that an uninterrupted water supply to all citizens including industries of Karachi will be ensured and the financial and administrative performance of the organization including permanent water shortage and service improvement has been prepared which will be completed in two phases.

He said the first phase would be completed in more than four years for $100 million.

KATI President Salman Aslam said that the water and sewerage system in Korangi industrial area was badly affected. Industrialists are forced to buy expensive water tankers. Most of the industrialists closed their industries due to water shortages and relocated to other cities.

He welcomed the Water Board Service Improvement Project.

He said that Water Board should ensure the supply of water to the industrial area on a priority basis.

He said that KATI is ready to extend all possible cooperation to the Water Board for the improvement of the water and sewerage system in Korangi.

KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya said that KW&SB has left not only the Korangi industrial area but also the citizens of Karachi at the mercy of the tanker mafia.

He said that water was not available in Karachi through lines but they could buy as much water as they wanted through tankers. He said that there were illegal hydrants in various places in the city which were stealing water from the lines and selling it to the people through tankers.

Zubair Chhaya further said that Water Board should take immediate steps to improve the sewerage system in Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that development works are being carried out in Korangi under KITE but due to the flow of sewage water on the roads, the roads get damaged quickly.

Nighat Awan, Chairperson of KATI Standing Committee, said that the problems of KATI industrialists are brought to the notice of Water Board officials from time to time. She said that the service improvement project of the Water Board would be an important milestone in improving the existing water and sewerage infrastructure in Karachi.

However, the authorities should ensure that the project is completed on time as per schedule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022