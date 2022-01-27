ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Ausatralia Day: Messages from Bryce Hutchesson Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan

27 Jan, 2022

TEXT: On this Australia Day – when Australians celebrate their nation, its achievements and its diverse multicultural people – it is timely to reflect on the ties between Australia and Pakistan and opportunities for further advancing the relationship between our two great countries.

Our connections have continued to grow since Australia formally recognised the new state of Pakistan in 1947. We have much in common – including sustainable development challenges, transnational security interests, Commonwealth heritage and of course love of cricket – which provides a solid foundation for moving forward.

This is underpinned by a vibrant Pakistani-origin community in Australia now exceeding 84,000 people. With easing of travel restrictions, Australia also looks forward to welcoming back many Pakistan students to our world-class educational institutions in 2022 and beyond. These students will go on to contribute to Pakistan's future and build links with Australia.

Growing trade and commercial ties will support post-pandemic economic recovery in both our countries. There are many opportunities for mutual benefit, particularly in education and agriculture. Australia’s excellence in innovation, science and technology provides fertile opportunities for business-to-business collaboration.

Australia has long supported Pakistan’s efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, focusing particularly on water resource management, rural productivity and gender equality. We also continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of COVID, strengthening Pakistan’s disease detection capabilities and providing humanitarian assistance.

Cricket is a shared passion for both our countries. We look forward to welcoming the Australian men's team to Pakistan next month for the first tour in 24 years. The team is sure to receive a warm welcome, for which Pakistanis are renowned.

Australia-Pakistan friendship, Zindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

