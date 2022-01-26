ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls 1pc on firm dollar as Fed verdict looms; palladium rallies

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Gold fell 1pc on Wednesday as the dollar firmed with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, while supply concerns fuelled by tensions over Ukraine drove an 8pc rally in palladium.

Spot gold dropped 1pc to $1,829.65 per ounce at 12:19 p.m. ET (1719 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.1pc to $1,831.40.

Silver fell 0.2pc to $23.77.

The dollar held near a 2-1/2-week high in the run up to the policy decision at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). Money markets are pricing in a first rate rise in March, followed by three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

Gold is being driven by "a combination of profit-taking after making new recent highs and ahead of the Fed meeting, a little firmness in the dollar and the prospect of rate hikes," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Gold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs

Analysts said interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, but bullion has remained supported on safe-haven demand amid a standoff between Western powers and Russia over concerns that Moscow may invade Ukraine.

"Even more aggressive rate hikes may end up being positive for gold as it will further raise the risk of a policy mistake from the Federal Reserve as it increases recessionary risks," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.

Palladium, meanwhile, jumped 7.3pc to $2,359.79 an ounce, having hit its highest since Sept. 8 at $2,382.82, while platinum climbed 2.1pc to $1,047.00.

High Ridge's Meger attributed the palladium rally to the Ukraine situation, since Russia was a key producer.

Platinum and palladium are used in emissions-reducing autocatalysts for vehicles.

Heraeus precious metals wrote in a note on Tuesday that palladium would "remain volatile this year as the market is finely balanced and any events which change supply or demand could shift the market further into surplus or into deficit."

Gold Silver Platinum U.S. Federal Reserve Spot gold David Meger

