ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder
Jan 26, 2022
Markets

Most major Gulf markets up, strong bank earnings boost Dubai

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Most major gulf index ended higher on Wednesday, with the Saudi market extending gains on the back of a global rally and oil prices, while the Dubai index was up after banks reported sharply higher profits.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.7% and Riyad Bank increasing 2%.

"Saudi stock market rose, recovering from its latest price corrections, thanks to stronger oil prices," said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist - MENA at Exness.

Among other stocks, Advanced Petrochemical added 2.9% after it announced it was buying back 1.5 million shares.

Saudi Automotive Services surged about 10% after acquiring an 80% stake in gas station operating company NAFT Services Limited Company.

Dubai's index added 0.5%, buoyed by a 1.5% hike in its blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.6% rise in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank after it reported a 39.6% rise in profits in 2021.

Dubai sees biggest fall in over a month after Houthi attack intercepted

Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD, however, ended flat after rising as much as 1.1%, as its annual profit jumped 34%, while impairments fell sharply from the height of the pandemic.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are benefiting from an uptick in economic activity as the effects of the pandemic ease amid government support, higher oil prices and strong tourism due to the world fair Expo in Dubai.

Analysts expect 2022 will be even better for banks as domestic interest rates should rise, tracking higher US rates, and loan growth should also improve.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, as market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank was up 0.5%.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.5%, pressured by its banks, with Qatar Islamic Bank dropping 1.3% and Masraf Al Rayan losing 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended 0.4% lower, extending losses for the fourth session in a row, dragged by a 3.1% slump in Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Payment and 0.3% fall in the country's largest lender, Commercial International Bank.

Egyptian stocks were volatile and could start recovering as investors might be attracted to the market after the last price corrections, Makarem added.

SAUDI ARABIA edged up 0.6% to 12,1831 points

ABU DHABI Edged up 0.1% to 8,718 points

DUBAI rose 0.5% to 3,173 points

QATAR fell 0.5% to 12,481 points

EGYPT was down 0.4% to 12,500 points

BAHRAIN up 0.4% to 1,812 points

OMAN was down 0.3% 4,167 points

KUWAIT eased 0.2% to 7,972 points

