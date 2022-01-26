PM, COAS 'discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army'

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed "professional matters" pertaining to Pakistan Army, a statement issued by the Prime Minister House (PMO) said.

The PMO did not share further details regarding the meeting.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa to discuss issues related to national security.

COAS, DG ISI meet PM

Last month, COAS Bajwa and the newly appointed DG-ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum called on the premier.

The high-level meeting discussed the country’s overall situation and security-related issues, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.