ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, COAS 'discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army'

BR Web Desk 26 Jan, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed "professional matters" pertaining to Pakistan Army, a statement issued by the Prime Minister House (PMO) said.

The PMO did not share further details regarding the meeting.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa to discuss issues related to national security.

COAS, DG ISI meet PM

Last month, COAS Bajwa and the newly appointed DG-ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum called on the premier.

The high-level meeting discussed the country’s overall situation and security-related issues, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS Bajwa DG ISI Prime Minister House Prime Minister Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PM, COAS 'discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army'

Health card will prove to be a defining moment for Pakistan: PM Imran

Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's adviser on accountability

It was Pakistan's request to move IMF board meeting: Shaukat Tarin

Hold the rally if you want to disrupt OIC meeting on March 23: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Shahid Afridi likely to miss some matches of PSL 2022

Oil rises to near $89 on Russia-Ukraine tension

Afghan women rally at Taliban-approved protest

KSE-100 closes marginally positive, but still shy of 45,000

Read more stories