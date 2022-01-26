ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Austria to end lockdown for Covid unvaccinated

AFP 26 Jan, 2022

VIENNA: Austria on Wednesday announced it was ending a lockdown for those unvaccinated as it prepares to become the first EU country to make Covid-19 jabs mandatory from next week.

The government last November ordered those not vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus to stay at home with limited exceptions, such as going to work, as the country battled a surge in cases.

But with intensive care units no longer at capacity, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the general order to stay at home would be lifted from next Monday.

The unvaccinated will still face restrictions, however. Restaurants, hotels, culture and sports venues all require guests to be inoculated or recently recovered.

"Our top priority is to keep the restrictions as low as possible and only for as long as absolutely necessary," Nehammer told reporters.

"The lockdown for the unvaccinated is one of the strictest measures that can be taken. The situation in the hospitals allows us to end it," he said.

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

Austria's daily surge of new infections hit a fresh record on Wednesday. The country of almost nine million people has seen more than 1.6 million cases and 14,000 deaths.

Last Thursday, parliament approved making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for adults from February 4 despite a wave of protests.

To date, 72 percent of Austrian residents have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Under the new law, those holding out against the jab can face fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,100) from mid-March after an initial "introductory phase".

Compulsory Covid vaccinations are rare worldwide, though Ecuador, Indonesia, Micronesia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have introduced such schemes.

lockdown COVID 19 Austria Covid jab

Comments

1000 characters

Austria to end lockdown for Covid unvaccinated

It was Pakistan's request to move IMF board meeting: Shaukat Tarin

Hold the rally if you want to disrupt OIC meeting on March 23: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Oil rises to near $89 on Russia-Ukraine tension

Afghan women rally at Taliban-approved protest

Dr Yasmin Rashid tests positive for coronavirus

KSE-100 closes marginally positive, but still shy of 45,000

UAE discussing defence upgrade after Houthi attacks: envoy to UN

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Read more stories