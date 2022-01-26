ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
Hold the rally if you want to disrupt OIC meeting on March 23: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says govt will not create 'hurdles' for the opposition if they do not take law into their hands
BR Web Desk 26 Jan, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that if the opposition wants to upset leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the sake of their personal politics then they should go ahead and hold the rally on March 23.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that March 23 is a "sensitive day, roads may be closed, and cellular services might be suspended" due to the arrival of foreign dignitaries for the OIC meeting.

"If you want to upset them for the sake of your personal politics then come on March 23. You will face political defeat and be humiliated," Rashid said.

He added that the opposition had no "real agenda" behind the rallies.

PDM decides to go ahead with 'anti-inflation' rally to Islamabad on March 23

The minister said that the government will not create any hurdle in the way of their protests provided they do not take the law into their hands.

His statement comes after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition alliance had decided to hold an "anti-inflation" long march to Islamabad on Pakistan Day (March 23).

Speaking to the media in Islamabad after a meeting of the PDM, he said that "the PDM march will enter Islamabad on March 23".

When asked how the PDM will enter Islamabad on March 23 as security arrangements would be tight, he replied: "They [the government] knew that we were staging a long march on that date. Under what conspiracy did they make such recommendations?"

“People will turn to Islamabad from all corners of the country and this anti-inflation march will be the last nail in the coffin for this government.”

Meanwhile, Rashid said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan comes on the roads, then he will definitely be dangerous for the opposition.

PDM OIC Sheikh Rasid March 23 protest

