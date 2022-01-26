ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
AVN 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-3.1%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
TPLP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-4.1%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-6.22%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.99%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,268 Decreased By -66 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,822 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,654 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Malaysia's AirAsia X targets Asia cargo market in deal with logistics firm

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has signed a partnership deal with French logistics firm Geodis, aiming to develop cargo capacity and generate revenue while passenger flights remain grounded due to coronavirus travel curbs, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

AAX, the long-haul affliate of budget carrier AirAsia Group, said the agreement will run for an initial period of six months commencing Jan. 20, with further extensions to be contemplated.

The cargo plan comes as the carrier restructures its business with passenger flights grounded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 as Malaysia's borders remain closed to international tourism.

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Under the agreement, AAX will provide regular dedicated scheduled cargo flights between Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, Chennai, Shanghai and Sydney, it said.

Chief executive Benyamin Ismail said the airline intends to capitalise on air cargo rates that have risen as while passenger planes remain grounded.

He said cargo accounted for 7% of the airline's total revenue before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he expects the cargo operations to contribute at least 40-50% of total revenue moving forward.

"Furthermore, passenger revenue will offset any drop in cargo rates when we start normal scheduled flights again," he said.

AirAsia AAX Malaysia's Chennai

