Copper gains for second session, market eyes Fed move

SINGAPORE: London copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, in positive territory for the second session, ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates.

Investors are awaiting the Fed's update to its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes and dwindling of its massive balance sheet.

Asian stock markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed meeting.

LME copper may test support at $9,798 this week