ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.47%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.63%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.94%)
TPLP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-4.1%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-6.46%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.99%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,584 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -72.3 (-0.42%)
KSE100 44,836 Decreased By -51.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,662 Decreased By -34 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Copper gains for second session, market eyes Fed move

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: London copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, in positive territory for the second session, ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates.

Investors are awaiting the Fed's update to its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes and dwindling of its massive balance sheet.

Asian stock markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed meeting.

LME copper may test support at $9,798 this week

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.6% to $9,859.5 a tonne by 0702 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished up 1.3% to 70,730 yuan ($11,192.16) a tonne.

  • Aluminium rose on worries over supply from major producer Russia because of the Ukraine crisis.

  • Russia's Rusal is one of the world's biggest producers of aluminium and prices rocketed in 2018 to seven-year highs when the United States imposed sanctions on the company.

  • Russia said on Tuesday that it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

  • Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.6% to $3,110 a tonne and Shanghai aluminium finished up 1.9% to 21,525 yuan a tonne.

