Spot gold may rise to $1,860-$1,872 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,860-$1,872 per ounce, as it has pierced above a resistance at $1,850.

Chances are high that the metal breaks this resistance on Wednesday, as it could have accumulated enough momentum from a consolidation in the narrow range of $1,831-$1,842.

As long as the metal rises above a short trendline, the uptrend will be steady.

A break below $1,842 could open the way towards $1,821-$1,831 range.

On the daily chart, the metal is about to leave a neutral range of $1,831-$1,849.

It is riding on a wave c from $1,782.10, which is expected to travel to $1,860.

A rising channel suggests a more aggressive target of $1,920, which will only be available when gold breaks above $1,877.

