ANL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.23%)
ASC 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 105.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.59%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TPL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.63%)
TPLP 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.52%)
TREET 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.3%)
TRG 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.07%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,596 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,351 Increased By 16.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 44,904 Increased By 16.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,678 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Spot gold may rise to $1,860-$1,872 range

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,860-$1,872 per ounce, as it has pierced above a resistance at $1,850.

Chances are high that the metal breaks this resistance on Wednesday, as it could have accumulated enough momentum from a consolidation in the narrow range of $1,831-$1,842.

As long as the metal rises above a short trendline, the uptrend will be steady.

A break below $1,842 could open the way towards $1,821-$1,831 range.

On the daily chart, the metal is about to leave a neutral range of $1,831-$1,849.

Spot gold targets $1,860-$1,872 range

It is riding on a wave c from $1,782.10, which is expected to travel to $1,860.

A rising channel suggests a more aggressive target of $1,920, which will only be available when gold breaks above $1,877.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

