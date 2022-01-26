ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.42%)
ASL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
AVN 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.96%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.14%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
PIBTL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.01%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.32%)
TPLP 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.7%)
TREET 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
TRG 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.34%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
WAVES 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,588 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,278 Decreased By -56.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 44,869 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,661 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
World

Omicron risk remains very high: WHO

AFP 26 Jan, 2022

GENEVA: The risk level related to the Omicron variant remains very high, the WHO said late Tuesday, with the numbers of new Covid-19 cases hitting another record high last week.

"Over 21 million new cases were reported, representing the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic," the World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological coronavirus update.

The UN health agency said the number of new infections increased by five percent in the week to Sunday -- compared to the 20 percent rise registered the week before.

"A slower increase in case incidence was observed at the global level," the WHO said.

Nearly 50,000 new deaths were also reported, it added -- a similar figure to the week before.

Tackling the 5th wave

The report said Omicron continued to increase its dominance globally over the other variants of concern.

"The current global epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 is characterised by the dominance of the Omicron variant on a global scale, continued decline in the prevalence of the Delta variant, and very low-level circulation of Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants," the WHO said.

"Countries that experienced a rapid rise in Omicron cases in November and December 2021 have been or are beginning to see declines in cases.

However, "based on the currently available evidence, the overall risk related to the Omicron variant remains very high".

The WHO said that of samples collected in the last 30 days that have been sequenced and uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative, Omicron accounted for 89.1 percent.

Delta -- previously the world's dominant variant -- now makes up 10.7 percent.

