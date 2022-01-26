ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.42%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 104.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.42%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.43%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.27%)
TPL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.32%)
TPLP 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.63%)
TREET 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.65%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.94%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
WAVES 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,586 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 17,248 Decreased By -86 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,844 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,648 Decreased By -48 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Recorder Report Updated 26 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan has delivered the first consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring war-torn Afghanistan. As per details, the consignment is part of the humanitarian package of Rs5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The package includes 50,000 metric tons of wheat, winter shelters and emergency medical supplies. The Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) was established in November 2021 as policy formulation and implementation forum for various activities related to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a Rs5 billion ($28 million) assistance package that includes food items, lifesaving drugs, winter supplies and shelter besides assistance in the fields of health, education and trainings. This special cell is headed by National Security Advisor, Dr Moeed Yusuf. The members of this group come from ministries ranging from the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Commerce, representatives of Customs, National Logistics Cell (NLC), Civil Aviation, State Bank, and Frontier Corps to ensure smooth flow of people and trade across the borders.

Afghans urgently need humanitarian relief: PM Imran

Various initiatives under AICC have been taken that include visa facilitation for INGOs and foreign investors for relief work in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Interior has introduced an elaborate mechanism to facilitate relief activities of international non-government organizations (INGOs) in Afghanistan. The main objective of new measures is to facilitate the humanitarian assistance efforts in war-torn Afghanistan and both new INGOs as well as those already registered will benefit from it.

An INGO applying for registration would be required to submit a credentials verification letter from the concerned embassy, proof of registration in the country of origin, and source of funding along with local residence address and details of its designated staff. The Scrutiny Committee will complete the process within three weeks.

Similarly, the process of issuance of visas has been made less cumbersome and time-consuming. Time duration for processing visa requests has been reduced to 10 days and entry visas for INGO or International organizations staff wanting to work for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan will be issued without security clearance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat Afghanistan Imran Khan AICC

Comments

1000 characters

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories