ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.42%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 104.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-3.63%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.73%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.27%)
TPL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.32%)
TPLP 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.63%)
TREET 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.65%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.94%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
WAVES 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,586 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 17,248 Decreased By -86 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,844 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,648 Decreased By -48 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Reuters Updated 26 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: Seven US military personnel were hurt on Monday when an F-35C warplane had a “landing mishap” on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea and the pilot ejected, the U.S Navy said.

A Navy statement said the incident happened during “routine flight operations” in the South China Sea. “The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via U.S. military helicopter,” it said. “The pilot is in stable condition. There were seven total Sailors injured.”

US Navy South China Sea F 35 US military personnel

Comments

1000 characters

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

Read more stories