Number of active Covid-19 cases crosses 80,000 mark

ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 80,000-level as Pakistan in the past 24 hours reported 6,357 more Covid-19 infections with a positivity ratio of 12.81 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), countrywide a total 17 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 29,122 since the pandemic outbreak. The number of total infections recorded in the country since the outbreak has reached 1,381,152.

In the past 24 hours, some 556 coronavirus patients have recovered, taking the countrywide recoveries to 1,269,634 since pandemic outbreak. The number of active cases stand at 82,396, of which, 1,200 are in critical condition admitted in various health facilities across the country.

In the past 24 hours, Karachi remained the worst Covid-19-hit city in the country with 40.68 percent positivity ratio, followed by Muzaffarabad with 29.41 percent, Peshawar 23.53 percent, Hyderabad 21.53 percent, Lahore 15.83 percent, and Rawalpindi 12.50 percent.

On account of coronavirus cases, Sindh is the worst-hit province with 529,216 cases, of which, 2,919 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, followed by the Punjab with a total 466,164 cases, of which, 1,733 cases were reported in the past hours, Khyber-Pakhthunkhwa (KPK) with 185,683 cases, of which, 243 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 120,128 cases, of which, 1,836 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 35,474 cases, of which, 74 were recorded in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 33,975 cases, of which, 34 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 10,510 cases, of which, 18 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

Countrywide since pandemic outbreak a total 172,836,036 vaccination jabs have been administrated, of which, 103,905,835 people have received single jab, while 80,041,973 people have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022