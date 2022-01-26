Punjab CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 service in 79 tehsils

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 service has achieved another milestone as Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday formally launched the service in 79 tehsils of the province.

A ceremony was held at CM’s Office to hand over the new 22 ambulances’ keys to emergency officers of 11 tehsils by the CM in the first phase. Initially, Rescue 1122 service has been started in Sharqpur Sharif, Safdarabad, Narang Mandi, Nowshera Virkan, Nurpur, Quaidabad, Kahror Pakka, Renala Khurd, Pindi Bhattian, Darya Khan and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils. A tehsil-level rescue station would comprise two ambulances and a 29-member staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said new ambulances have been provided for timely delivery of emergency services as new rescue stations have been built in 79 tehsils and towns. Emergency services would be started in these tehsils by June, he added.

He said the Punjab will be the first province to introduce a rescue air ambulance service and this would give emergency medical assistance a new identity as rescue air ambulance service would extend the scope to remote areas.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Khalid Mahmood, MNAs Sanaullah Mastikhel and Shaukat Bhatti, SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary information, DG Rescue 1122 and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM said the anti-polio campaign would continue till January 28 as children are being vaccinated by a strong contingent of 60,000 anti-polio workers in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur and Mianwali. The 100% vaccination target would be achieved in these districts, he added.

Further, the CM has condemned Maryam Aurangzeb’s flippant remarks against PM Imran Khan. Maryam Aurangzeb has hurt every Pakistani and proved that PML-N is devoid of moral, political and democratic norms, he asserted. The PML-N’s spell of ranting is equal to the pot calling the kettle black as PM Imran Khan is the leader of millions of Pakistanis and people love their Prime Minister from the core of their hearts, the CM concluded.

