Resolution moved in Punjab PA: PML-N for placing Akbar’s name on ECL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking placing the name of Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The resolution was submitted by PML-N’s MPA Sadia Taimoor, a day after Shahzad Akbar resigned as PM’s advisor on accountability and interior. The resolution stated that Shahzad Akbar used the name of accountability as a means to take revenge.

It may be noted that Shahzad Akbar had resigned as Prime Minister’s advisor on accountability. In July 2020, Shahzad Akbar had claimed that over Rs700 billion from Pakistan were laundered to off-shore banks. He vowed to recover this amount.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022