ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: KP CM gives Housing Department a one-day deadline

Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday gave one-day deadline to housing department for showing visible progress on housing schemes initiated under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding housing projects under Naya Pakistan here in Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on the various housing schemes under the banner of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The chief minister while expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work on housing schemes said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was a flagship project of the incumbent government to provide low cost houses to people adding that delay in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme KP Chief Minister CM Mahmood Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: KP CM gives Housing Department a one-day deadline

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories