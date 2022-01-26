Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: KP CM gives Housing Department a one-day deadline

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday gave one-day deadline to housing department for showing visible progress on housing schemes initiated under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding housing projects under Naya Pakistan here in Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on the various housing schemes under the banner of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The chief minister while expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work on housing schemes said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was a flagship project of the incumbent government to provide low cost houses to people adding that delay in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost.

