Pakistan
Money- laundering bid thwarted
26 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday foiled a bid of money laundering from Islamabad airport and arrested a female accused.
According to ASF sources, a female passenger travelling to Doha was caught with $79,480. Foreign currency was concealed in the bag of the passenger which was caught by the Airport Security Force during checking. The passenger has been handed over to the Pakistan Customs for further investigation.
